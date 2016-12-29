This is where your money goes, Zuma tells donors at Nkandla Christmas party

Nkandla - President Jacob Zuma on Thursday used the 15th Jacob Zuma Education Trust Children and Youth’s Christmas party to prove to business people donating to his foundation and trust that their "money is not going to waste".

"These are not just statistics," said Zuma, pointing at about 30 graduates who had received an education from the Jacob Zuma Foundation and the Jacob Zuma RDP Education Trust.

Zuma told business people, who were among 5 000 guests at Mnyakanya High School in Nkandla, that they should employ graduates who were still unemployed.

"Today is the first time that we have a PhD student. These students are an example of what the Foundation and the Trust has done… Your money is not going to waste."

Zuma said the Christmas party was a platform to encourage the children in the community to dream big.

"This Christmas party is important for the kids. It is also to encourage those that donate to continue to do so, and to show them where their money goes, we want to show you physically, that is where your money goes," Zuma said, pointing to the graduates.

"These are not just statistics; they are proof of where your money is going."

Among the graduates were lawyers, nurses, doctors and scientists.

Some of the guests who attended the event were chairperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation, Dudu Myeni, Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini, her deputy Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa and his wife, Philisiwe.

Police Minister Nathi Nhleko was also present.

ANC treasurer general Zweli Mkhize was seated next to Nigerian-born American tycoon Kase Lawal.

Zuma praises chiefs

International Relations and Co-operation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development MEC Sihle Zikalala, and eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede, as well as members of the Zulu royalty, were also in attendance.

Zuma told the gathering that he had hosted a Christmas party for the elderly recently where 21 amakhosi [local chiefs] attended.

"The elderly came from all over Nkandla to enjoy Christmas with the elderly."

He said local chiefs played a "major role in bringing peace in the communities".

When Zuma acknowledged his guests, he made special mention of Gumede, saying that the region was important to the province.

"This is one of our biggest regions. If that province shakes, the whole of KZN moves. If that region has not moved, nothing happens in the province," he told Gumede.

When News24 arrived in the morning, thousands of children were playing on jumping castles.

