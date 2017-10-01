 

Threat of legal action against Northern Cape ANC

2017-10-01 13:38

Ntozakhe Mthkwane, Correspondent

Sylvia Lucas and Zamani Saul. (File, Lerato Sejake/News24)

Kimberley - Disgruntled ANC members have threatened legal action to nullify May's Northern Cape elective conference and halt the province's regional conferences, which are scheduled for November this year.

The complainants are calling for an indefinite postponement of the four regional conferences, citing prejudice and harm.

The disgruntled members claim that the election of the province's leadership and the provincial executive committee in May was irregular and unlawful, and that they would be approaching the courts to challenge the outcomes of that conference.

The lawyer’s letter, issued by legal firm Mabuza Inc, was sent to the province’s chairperson Zamani Saul – and was copied to the party’s secretary-general Gwede Mantashe.

'Nonsensical'

According to the Northern Cape ANC, all of the complainants are branch members who have guaranteed rights to participate fully in the regional conference processes.

"We need to state outrightly that the allegation that the current provincial executive committee of the Northern Cape [is] illegal or unlawful are nonsensical, spurious and absurd," the party's PEC said in statement, in response to the letter.

"Such allegations must be backed up with factual evidence."

Sources close to the current impasse say this is part of a strategy by some ANC members in support of party presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

"All of these comrades are not employed - one wonders where they get money to take the ANC to court," one of the sources said.               

Saul is reportedly a strong backer of Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to succeed President Jacob Zuma at the December national elective conference. 

The PEC has indicated that it is set to ensure that the conferences will go ahead as planned.

Last month, Mantashe issued a memo to provincial and league secretaries in which he banned regional and provincial congresses after September 30.

However, over the weekend, the Northern Cape PEC said that it considered this directive to be "mere administrative advice".

Read more on:    anc  |  zamani saul  |  kimberley  |  anc leadership race  |  politics

