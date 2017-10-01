Threat of legal action against Northern Cape ANC

Kimberley - Disgruntled ANC members have threatened legal
action to nullify May's Northern Cape elective conference and halt the
province's regional conferences, which are scheduled for November this year.
The complainants are calling for an indefinite postponement
of the four regional conferences, citing prejudice and harm.
The disgruntled members claim that the election of the
province's leadership and the provincial executive committee in May was
irregular and unlawful, and that they would be approaching the courts to
challenge the outcomes of that conference.
The lawyer’s letter, issued by legal firm Mabuza Inc, was
sent to the province’s chairperson Zamani Saul – and was copied to the party’s
secretary-general Gwede Mantashe.
'Nonsensical'
According to the Northern Cape ANC, all of the complainants
are branch members who have guaranteed rights to participate fully in the
regional conference processes.
"We need to state outrightly that the allegation that the
current provincial executive committee of the Northern Cape [is] illegal or
unlawful are nonsensical, spurious and absurd," the party's PEC said in
statement, in response to the letter.
"Such allegations must be backed up with factual evidence."
Sources close to the current impasse say this is part of a
strategy by some ANC members in support of party presidential hopeful Nkosazana
Dlamini-Zuma.
"All of these comrades are not employed - one wonders
where they get money to take the ANC to court," one of the sources
said.
Saul is reportedly a strong backer of Deputy President Cyril
Ramaphosa to succeed President Jacob Zuma at the December national elective
conference.
The PEC has indicated that it is set to ensure that the
conferences will go ahead as planned.
Last month, Mantashe issued a memo to provincial and league
secretaries in which he banned regional and provincial congresses after
September 30.
However, over the weekend, the Northern Cape PEC said that
it considered this directive to be "mere administrative advice".