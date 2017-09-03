 

Three dead, three injured in central Pretoria crash

2017-09-03 11:49

News24 Correspondent

A helicopter at the scene of a fatal accident in central Pretoria. (ER24)



Pretoria - Three people were killed and three injured following a head-on collision in central Pretoria on Sunday morning, ER24 paramedics said.

“At approximately 04:00, paramedics from ER24 and other services arrived on the scene where they found a VW Golf GTI and a VW Polo that collided head-on with each other,” said spokesperson Werner Vermaak.

“One of the occupants from the VW Polo was found several metres away from the vehicle with fatal injuries. There was nothing that paramedics could do for him and he was declared dead on scene.”

Two passengers in the back seat of the car were also found trapped in the wreckage, having sustained fatal injuries.

Another passenger was critically injured and transported to hospital by helicopter.

A woman in the front passenger seat sustained moderate injuries.

The driver of the Golf was found on the scene with minor injuries.

Both were taken to hospital for further treatment.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

 


