 

Three girls struck by lightning in Welkom

2017-05-12 22:49

Iavan Pijoos, News24

(File, iStock)

(File, iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Welkom – A 14-year-old girl was left in a critical condition after she had been struck by lightning in Thabong, near Welkom on Friday, paramedics said. 

Netcare911 spokesperson Chris Botha said paramedics were stopped by members of the public at around 07:54 on Friday morning.

Botha said they found that three children were hit by lightning. 

Two had sustained minor injuries. 

“The condition of the critically injured female necessitated the advanced life support paramedic to intervene with specialised treatment.”

They were taken to a Welkom hospital. 


Read more on:    bloemfontein  |  lightning

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ANC must deal with Brian 'Gupta Stuurboy' Molefe – SACP

2017-05-12 21:53

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
Opposition parties prepared to go to court after Molefe reappointed as Eskom CEO
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Friday May 12 results 2017-05-12 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 