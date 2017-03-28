Three guilty of Rhodes Park rapes and murders

Johannesburg - The three men who raped two women and killed their husbands in Rhodes Park, Johannesburg were found guilty in the High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Admore Ndlovu, 23, Thabo Nkala, 25, and Mduduzi Mathibela Lawrence, 32, were found guilty of robbery, two counts of rape and two counts of murder.

They were allegedly part of a 12-man gang who attacked two couples who had gone to the park in Kensington on the evening of Saturday, October 17, 2015, after a church service.

The four were reportedly forced to lie on the ground. A knife was used to cut off the underwear of both women before they were raped.

Their husbands, Zukisa Khela and Sizwe Tyeke, were forced to strip and were ordered into the lake, where they drowned. Police divers found the bodies.

The gang allegedly stole their clothes, jewellery, and cellphones.

