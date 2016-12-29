Three North West traffic officers arrested

Johannesburg - Three North West provincial traffic inspectors, including one with 25 years’ experience, were arrested on Thursday for allegedly soliciting bribes, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said in a press statement.

“The three were caught in a sting operation conducted by the National Traffic Anti-corruption Unit and the Hawks in Brits,” the RTMC said.

The RTMC said that during the operation, the inspectors allegedly requested bribes from drivers, who were undercover agents of the anti-corruption unit, for operating vehicles on a public road without driving licences and other necessary permits.

“A sum of R700 was paid to the officers before their arrest,” the RTMC said.

The inspectors, aged 30, 38 and 50, are expected to appear in the Brits Magistrate's court on Friday. They will remain in police custody.

According to the RTMC, seven traffic officers have been arrested since the start of the festive season. Early in December, three officers were arrested in the Eastern Cape while a fourth officer was arrested in Gauteng last week.

“Corruption within law enforcement is a major contributor to lack of respect for the rules of the roads and the pervasive culture of impunity,” the RTMC said.