 

Three relatives killed in KZN crash while on their way to fetch water

2017-05-23 20:43

Amanda Khoza, News24

Accident. (ER24, file)

Accident. (ER24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban - Three relatives were killed while on their way to fetch water in Nquthu, KwaZulu-Natal.

It is believed that a car veered off the road, crashing into them, the African National Congress in the province said in a statement on Tuesday.

Nquthu elections spokesperson, Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, said the party was saddened and shocked by the death of Ayanda Mazibuko, 9, Zamafuze Ngcobo, 17, and their cousin Andiswa Buthelezi.

The three were standing on the side of the road in ward 13 in the Nquthu Municipality.

Simelani-Zulu said although details were still sketchy, it appeared as though the vehicle veered off the road and hit the children while they were on their way to fetch water.

ANC provincial chairperson, Sihle Zikalala, who visited the family said: "We are deeply disturbed and shocked by the passing of the children. What saddens us most is the fact that the children died while they were going to fetch water which is a few kilometres from their home. The ANC government will ensure that the people of Nqutu receive clean portable water right on their doorsteps."

ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini was also among ANC leaders who visited the family.

Read more on:    anc  |  durban  |  accidents

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

South Africans describe 'eerie, ominous feeling' in Manchester after attack

56 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
There's an app for that: how apps have changed us

"There's an app for that" is more than just Apple's marketing mantra. Mobile apps have emerged over the last 10 years or so for practically every need in a person's day and changed our lives.

/News
WATCH: Irate Pat Naidoo explains Eskom process during Molefe reappointment
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Tuesday May 23 results 21 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 