 

Tim Noakes inquiry to continue

2017-04-04 05:20

Iavan Pijoos, News24

Tim Noakes (Tammy Petersen, News24)

Cape Town - The inquiry into sports scientist Tim Noakes’s dietary advice is set to continue before the HPCSA’s professional conduct committee in Cape Town on Tuesday.  

Noakes - whose book The Real Meal Revolution promotes a low-carbohydrate, high-fat (LCHF) diet - was called before the Health Professions Council of SA after the former president of the Association for Dietetics in South Africa, Claire Julsing-Strydom, lodged a complaint against him.

It was prompted by a tweet Noakes sent to a Pippa Leenstra after she asked him for advice on feeding babies and on breastfeeding.

Her tweet read: "@ProfTimNoakes @SalCreed is LCHF eating ok for breastfeeding mums? Worried about all the dairy + cauliflower = wind for babies?? [sic]"

Noakes advised her to wean her child onto LCHF foods, which he described as "real" foods.

His tweet read: "Baby doesn't eat the dairy and cauliflower. Just very healthy high-fat breast milk. Key is to ween [sic] baby onto LCHF."

Judgment on the matter is expected to be handed down on April 21.

