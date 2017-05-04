 

Time heals, Motshekga tells families of horror taxi crash victims

2017-05-04 14:52

Iavan Pijoos, News24

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga. (Lerato Sejake, News24)

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga. (Lerato Sejake, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

'Death has robbed us' - Bronkhorstspruit crash victims remembered

2017-05-03 20:41

Hundreds gathered in Sokhulumi to remember Verena victimsWATCH

Verena - "The pain never goes, but time heals."

These were the words Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said at the memorial for the 18 pupils and two adults who lost their lives in a minibus crash two weeks ago.

"I may not understand the pain fully, but please take comfort in knowing that time heals. I lost a child too, and the pain never goes, but it gets better with time," Motshekga said.

AS IT HAPPENED: #VerenaCrash victims 'gone too soon, won't be forgotten' - Motshekga

Motshekga was speaking with other government officials at the memorial in Verena, Mpumalanga, on Thursday.

Emotions at the memorial ran high as family members comforted each, fighting to hold back their tears.

The principals of the two schools, Refano Primary School and Mahlenga Senior Secondary School, were escorted out of the tent by nurses and social workers after they broke down in tears.

Renafo Primary School lost 14 pupils in the horror crash. One family lost three children.

Motshekga said words of comfort escaped her.

"It is one of the saddest tragedies. Do not let your heart be troubled, you believe in God. We are here to bring our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families," she said.

She wished the three pupils who were still in hospital a speedy recovery.

"May the peace of God guide your heart during this difficult time. Just know that we share your pain and sorrow."  

Sixteen of the 18 pupils will be buried in Wolvenkop, Mpumalanga, on Saturday. One will be buried in KwaZulu-Natal and a second in Limpopo.

Read more on:    angie motshekga  |  mbombela  |  education  |  accidents

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mystery surrounds alarm and patrol noted on De Zalze security report

2017-05-04 14:49

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
206 arrests made in six weeks for illegal border crossings - SANDF member
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 03 2017-05-03 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 