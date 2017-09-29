 

Tired of waiting for government, Pietermaritzburg residents build their own mud houses

2017-09-29 05:05

Nompendulo Ngubane, GroundUp

Thobani Dlamini has built a house out of mud and reeds. (Nompendulo Ngubane, GroundUp)

Thobani Dlamini has built a house out of mud and reeds. (Nompendulo Ngubane, GroundUp)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Pietermaritzburg - Tired of waiting for government housing, some residents in France location, Pietermaritzburg, have started building their own homes out of mud.

In March, Thobani Dlamini left his small family home, and with the help of his girlfriend built a one-room home from reeds and mud.

"It is not by choice, but the situation for France residents is now unbearable," he told GroundUp.

Dlamini is 31 and he survives by selling snacks and traditional beer.

"I came to a point in my life where I was fed up… I am a grown man squashed in a small house with my family. We have been waiting for houses since 1999," he said.

The back of the roof is covered with an old tent where Dlamini sells his beer. On the veranda he keeps snacks which he sells mostly to children. There is a pit toilet outside built of corrugated iron.

"The roof leaks when it rains and it moves when it's windy. It is a tiny house. When it is hot, it boils inside. But we are slowly becoming used to it. I wish for the day I get a better house. Can our government just do one thing right for once and keep the promises it made to the people?" Dlamini asked.

READ: City of Cape Town shelves Wolwerivier housing project

Resident Mandla Zondo said the community was angry and previously embarked on protests. "People are squashed in dilapidated houses and others have relocated and built shacks somewhere," said Zondo.

Residents said that in November 2016, an imbizo was held in Willowfountain hosted by the Msunduzi municipality which the France community attended. They claim that at the imbizo Themba Njilo, the mayor, promised a housing project for 3 000 people.

Repeated attempts by GroundUp to get comment from Njilo failed.

"It is September [2017] now and we have not heard anything," said Zondo. "Come 2019, they will be knocking on our doors with food parcels."

Spokesperson for human settlements Mbulelo Baloyi said no housing project had been planned for the residents of France, now nor in the near future.

Read more on:    durban  |  housing

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

GuptaLeaks.com: A collaborative investigation into state capture

2017-07-21 17:44

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
Giant arch to honour Tutu in Cape Town
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, September 27 2017-09-27 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 