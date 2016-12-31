Toddler drowns, despite frantic rush to hospital

What To Read Next

Cape Town - A rushed trip involving resuscitation en-route to hospital ended in tragedy on Friday night when a 2-year-old child drowned and was declared dead on arrival at the medical facility, paramedics said.

The incident happened in Fresnaye in Cape Town.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Chris Botha said information from the scene indicated that the family had bundled the unresponsive child into a car.

“(They) were racing to hospital when medics met them en route, and started advanced life support resuscitation,” he said.

“Netcare 911 paramedics fervently continued with resuscitation efforts en route to hospital. Tragically, despite all their efforts the child was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.”

Botha said the details surrounding how the child ended up in water and drowned formed part of a police investigation.