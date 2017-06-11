 

Toddler twins and sibling die in Durban fire

2017-06-11 21:46

Nation Nyoka, News24

Durban - Three children have died and one person has been treated for burn wounds after a fire broke out at a house in an informal settlement on Fannin Road, Wyebank, Durban.

The police’s colonel, Thembeka Mbhele, said that the five-year-old twins and their three-year-old sibling lost their lives after their mother locked them in a house and left.

Neighbours allegedly heard screaming from the house in the early hours of Sunday, and noticed that the shack was burning when they saw smoke and fire coming from the house.

They attempted to save the children, but could not make their way through the locked door.

The mother eventually returned and unlocked the door, but it was too late to save the children, Mbhele said, adding that the fire department and search and rescue services were also on scene.

Mbhele told News24 that there is an inquest into child neglect.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The mother of the children is being treated for trauma, and burn wounds at a local hospital.

The fire was contained.

"The community must stop leaving children alone at home, especially in this case. The children were so young. Children that young should not be left alone in any case. This could have been avoided if neighbours had been able to access the children and help them out of the fire," said Mbhele.


