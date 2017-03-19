 

Toddler, woman burn to death in horror crash

2017-03-19 12:36

News24 Correspondent

Polokwane - A four-year-old girl and a woman, aged 25, burnt to death following a horrific collision over the weekend on the N1 just outside Makhado, Limpopo police said.

"It is alleged that two motor vehicles, which were going [in] opposite directions, have collided head-on," Lt. Col. Moatshe Ngoepe said in a statement about the crash which occurred on Saturday night.

The toddler and women who died were travelling together in a Corsa Bakkie.

 The other vehicle – A four-wheel drive SUV – also caught fire.

The driver, a 34-year-old man, survived with serious burns and is recovering in hospital.

 Police have opened a case of culpable homicide. The cause of the accident is not yet known.

