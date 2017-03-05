 

Too early to call for Dlamini's resignation - Van Rooyen

2017-03-05 14:42

Tshidi Madia, News24

Des van Rooyen

Des van Rooyen

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Ekurhuleni - Calls for Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini to step down are premature, says the Umkhonto WeSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA).

"Our plea as the MKMVA is to give Minister Bathabile [Dlamini] and her capable department a chance to deal with this matter," said MKMVA Treasurer General Des van Rooyen.

He told journalists gathered at a media briefing on Sunday that it was too early to call for the minister's head.

Several opposition parties and the ANC's alliance partners have called for Dlamini to step down over the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) debacle.

Sassa has been embroiled in a saga over how 17 million South Africans will receive their social grants on and from April 1.

Dlamini confirmed during a media briefing on Sunday morning that no agreement or plan was in place with treasury or Cash Paymaster Service to roll out grants in April.

This after the Constitutional Court declared the contract between Sassa and Cash Paymaster Services invalid and unconstitutional.

The agency had failed to remedy the situation within the period mandated by the court.

"Let's accord Minister Bathabile Dlamini and her capable department time to deal with this matter," said Van Rooyen.

"So far the department has proven itself to being one of the most capable," he said.

The MKMVA said it had no doubt that Dlamini's department had the capacity and competency to provide an appropriate solution to the problem.

Read more on:    sassa  |  mkmva  |  des van rooyen  |  bathabile dlamini

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

6 die in multiple car pile-up

2017-03-05 14:42

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH LIVE: Social Development minister gives SASSA update

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday March 4 2017-03-04 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 