Too early to call for Dlamini's resignation - Van Rooyen

What To Read Next

Ekurhuleni - Calls for Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini to step down are premature, says the Umkhonto WeSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA).

"Our plea as the MKMVA is to give Minister Bathabile [Dlamini] and her capable department a chance to deal with this matter," said MKMVA Treasurer General Des van Rooyen.

He told journalists gathered at a media briefing on Sunday that it was too early to call for the minister's head.

Several opposition parties and the ANC's alliance partners have called for Dlamini to step down over the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) debacle.

Sassa has been embroiled in a saga over how 17 million South Africans will receive their social grants on and from April 1.

Dlamini confirmed during a media briefing on Sunday morning that no agreement or plan was in place with treasury or Cash Paymaster Service to roll out grants in April.

This after the Constitutional Court declared the contract between Sassa and Cash Paymaster Services invalid and unconstitutional.

The agency had failed to remedy the situation within the period mandated by the court.

"Let's accord Minister Bathabile Dlamini and her capable department time to deal with this matter," said Van Rooyen.

"So far the department has proven itself to being one of the most capable," he said.

The MKMVA said it had no doubt that Dlamini's department had the capacity and competency to provide an appropriate solution to the problem.