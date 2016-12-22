Top cop condemns woman's fatal beating

What To Read Next

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal's most senior police officer on Thursday condemned the murder of a woman allegedly by her boyfriend, saying society needed to clamp down on women abuse.

"We [condemn a] killing of this nature. We cannot allow such things to happen in our society. We always say no abuse to women and children," acting provincial police commissioner Major General Bheki Langa said.

The 30-year-old suspect, expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Thursday, handed himself over to police after hearing officers were looking for him.

His 26-year-old girlfriend was beaten to death on December 17.

Medical attention

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said on that day the couple had booked a room at a lodge in Pinetown.

"Towards midnight the suspect had a fight with the girlfriend. She was severely assaulted and was transported to the clinic for medical attention."

Police started investigating a case of murder after the woman died a few hours later at a local clinic, Gwala said.

Langa said that authorities would ensure justice is served.

"Our detectives will ensure that they bring all evidence to the court so that the suspect will receive a sentence he deserves."