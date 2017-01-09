 

Tourist helps to save 6-year-old girl from drowning in Plett

2017-01-09 15:40

Isabelle Coetzee, News24

NSRI boat. (File)

NSRI boat. (File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Tourists helped rescue two struggling bathers, one of them a 6-year-old girl, in separate incidents on Sunday, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said.

In a statement on Monday, the NSRI said the first incident happened around 16:38 at the Keurbooms River Mouth, near Plettenberg Bay.

Rescuers were alerted to a drowning and when they arrived at the scene they found that a bystander, believed to be a German tourist, had pulled a 6-year-old girl from the water.

"The girl was in a critical condition and we treated her, assisted by paramedics, for non-fatal drowning symptoms," said NSRI Plettenberg Bay station commander Marc Rodgers.

"Both the daughter and the mother were transported to hospital by ambulance for further treatment."

The girl is in a serious but stable condition.

Rodgers said the NSRI had not been able to identify the German tourist.

READ: Toddler resuscitated after near drowning in Cape Town

Bystanders commended

In a second incident, a British bystander, Rupert Baird, helped rescue a fellow Brit, Robin Woodhead, at Robberg Beach by pulling him from the water.

Rodgers said Londoner Woodhead, in his 50s, had reportedly been swept out to sea by rip currents.

Another bystander, Dr Charles Niehaus, also stepped in to work with Bitou municipal lifeguards and NSRI medics.

Rodgers said Woodhead was stabilised and placed onto a stretcher which was then transported off the beach by a NSRI 4x4 rescue vehicle.

He was then taken to hospital by ambulance where he was kept overnight for observation and is in a serious but stable condition.

"NSRI commend all bystanders and emergency services involved in the incidents in Plettenberg Bay," Rodgers said.

Read more on:    nsri  |  cape town  |  drowings

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SABC parliamentary inquiry delayed

2017-01-09 14:10

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/Sport
Reaction to Abbott's Kolpak deal a result of SA's 'complexities' - S24

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:49 PM
Road name: M3 Southbound

Southbound
Cape Town 15:49 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, January 7 2017-01-07 22:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 