Tow truck driver kills JHB metro police officer

Johannesburg – A Johannesburg Metro Police officer was killed on Wednesday when the driver of a tow truck allegedly knocked him down.

Officers were busy with a stop-and-search operation on the R553, just off the Old Vereeniging Road, near Eikenhof, shortly before 17:00, Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said in a statement.

The driver of the flatbed tow truck was allegedly on the wrong side of the road and struck the officer standing on the gravel verge.

The 44-year-old driver was arrested on the scene. He would be charged with culpable homicide and reckless or negligent driving.

The 32-year-old officer stayed in Dlamini, Soweto, and had a wife and a young daughter.