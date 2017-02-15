 

Tow truck driver kills JHB metro police officer

2017-02-15 22:23

James de Villiers, News24

Johannesburg – A Johannesburg Metro Police officer was killed on Wednesday when the driver of a tow truck allegedly knocked him down.

Officers were busy with a stop-and-search operation on the R553, just off the Old Vereeniging Road, near Eikenhof, shortly before 17:00, Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said in a statement. 

The driver of the flatbed tow truck was allegedly on the wrong side of the road and struck the officer standing on the gravel verge. 

The 44-year-old driver was arrested on the scene. He would be charged with culpable homicide and reckless or negligent driving. 

The 32-year-old officer stayed in Dlamini, Soweto, and had a wife and a young daughter. 

