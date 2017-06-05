 

Toy gun gang held for allegedly robbing Cape Town paramedics

2017-06-05 21:39

Jenna Etheridge, News24

(Duncan Alfreds, News24)

(Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – Five men have been arrested for allegedly holding Cape Town paramedics at gunpoint in the early hours of Monday morning and making off with their belongings, Western Cape police said.

The paramedics were assisting a heart attack patient in Heideveld around 00:30 when they were accosted by six people, said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut.

The group fled the scene with their belongings.

Just a few hours later, around 03:00, five men aged 20 to 27, were arrested.

Traut said this was thanks to a dedicated member of the Manenberg detective branch, Sergeant van Noie, following up leads.

"He recovered the stolen items, as well as a toy firearm used in the execution of the crime."

The paramedics were not injured, but were left severely traumatised, said the provincial health department's emergency services spokesperson, Robert Daniels.

They were receiving counselling.

He said the items stolen included money, car keys, cellphones and their driver's licences.

A sixth person managed to evade arrest and was still being sought.

The five would appear in Athlone Magistrate's Court once charged.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

30 years for man who tortured, murdered employer

46 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/Sport
ICC Champs Trophy: How are Brits feeling about security at grounds?
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, June 03 2017-06-03 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 