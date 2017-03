Traffic chaos as metered taxis protest on highway near OR Tambo

Johannesburg - The R24 near OR Tambo International Airport has been blocked as metered taxi drivers stage a protest.

- Are you affected? Send us your eyewitness accounts and photos.

The airport advised passengers to arrive early for flights.

The protest is believed to be over competition from Uber and Taxify.

More to follow.

Passengers are advised to arrive early for flights as high passenger numbers and a metered taxi protest on the R24 is being experienced. — ORTambo (@ortambo_int) March 10, 2017

JHB - R24 East: Metered Taxi Driver Protest: RT @eloosif Situation at Barbara Road right now @TrafficSA @ortambo_int pic.twitter.com/DQ2686GkpC — Rob Byrne (@TrafficSA) March 10, 2017

GP metered taxi drivers have taken to the streets in protest barricading the R24 highway outside OR Tambo international airport #TaxiStrike — Katlego Legodi (@KatCutemo) March 10, 2017

ALERT: If you're heading to @ortambo_int -metered taxi strike, in protest against @Uber_RSA blocking the R24 - avoid Gillooly's Interchange. — Traveller24_SA (@Traveller24_SA) March 10, 2017

JHB - R21 South: Metered Taxi Driver Protest: between Olifantsfontein Road and the Airport - use alternative routes and allow +++ xtra time pic.twitter.com/0p46mc1tQA — Rob Byrne (@TrafficSA) March 10, 2017

#AATrafficJHB Kempton Park METERED TAXI DRIVER PROTEST on the Highway near the Pomona Road exit - HEAVY TRAFFIC POMONA ROAD - Southbound — MyAATraffic (@MyAATraffic) March 10, 2017

If going to OR take alternate route or Gautrain as R24 a mess due to metered taxi protest against Uber chaps. Want us to pay extortionate — Sure Kamhunga (@sure_kamhunga) March 10, 2017

Stuck towards the or tambo pic.twitter.com/goTRr2wQ9m — Sipho Buthelezi (@SiphoButhelez19) March 10, 2017

These meter taxi okes have some serious nerve. They ripped people off for years now they wanna protest Uber that brought people relief? — Lebza (@LeboLoco) March 10, 2017

Back in 2009 they used to charge R450 from OR Tambo to Paulshof. Just a week ago I paid R258 on uber. — BiGGZ (@Checkma8e) March 10, 2017

#ATT #AVOID Metered taxi drivers having their own go slow protest on the N3 south and R24 towards airport. Expect heavy delays. — Cliff Pinto (@PigSpotter) March 10, 2017

METERED TAXIS BLOCKED R21JUST BEFORE OR TAMBO AIRPORT "UBER MUST FALL" PROTEST. pic.twitter.com/5TUZmguTPV — mike mooza ntuli (@Michaelmooza) March 10, 2017

Hope there aren't bags of money awile lapho. RT @Akhona_Mfaba: Traffic congestion on R24 towards OR Tambo Airport, zikhiphani? — Ayanda Ngwenya (@Ayanda007) March 10, 2017