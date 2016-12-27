Traffic Santa gift wraps speed cameras

Cameras that measure a driver's average speed over a distance have reduced road deaths in the West Coast region where this system has been implemented. Watch. WATCH

Johannesburg - Traffic cameras in the south of Johannesburg have undergone a glitzy Christmas makeover, after someone mysteriously covered them up as a festive gift for disgruntled motorists.



The ubiquitous yellow poles – which are apparently situated in a 40km/h speed limit zone – are now adorned with black bags over their lenses, as well as red and gold glittery tinsel, and an elegant sign wishing all a "Merry Christmas".



Photographs of the gift-wrapped cameras were first posted on Facebook on Christmas Day. While most people on social media reacted with tongue-in-cheek glee, some saw the move as irresponsible.



Theresa Eduardo, shared the post adding, "ha ha ho ho ho", while Kim Van Niekerk suggested: "…There are enough accidents at this time of the year. Why remove a potential deterrent?"



Meanwhile, Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said officers had been sent to investigate the situation.