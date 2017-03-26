Train service in Cape Town restored

Johannesburg – The train services to and from Khayelitsha in Cape
Town have been restored, Metrorail confirmed on Sunday.
“Metrorail
is pleased to confirm that the train service to and from Khayelitsha has been
restored and that trains started operating this afternoon,” Metrorail said in a
statement.
Metrorail
regional manager Richard Walker thanked the community leadership and other role players “for their willingness and
co-operation to assist in bringing the service back on track”.
Walker
had previously said that rail commuters using the train service between
Khayelitsha and Cape Town faced the threat of suspended trains due to the
effect of illegal electrical connections between Nolungile and Nyanga.
He said
that further discussions between Metrorail, the community and other roleplayers
will continue in an effort to reach a more sustainable and permanent solution
to the electrification issue.
A
section of the Nolungile informal settlement next to the railway line illegally
connected wires across Metrorail overhead track equipment, resulting in a power
failure on Sunday morning.
"Both
lines were initially closed and trains could only shuttle between Nyanga and Chris Hani and trains to and from Cape Town on the Khayelitsha/Chris Hani line
had to terminate at Nyanga," he said.
Walker
said Metrorail technicians managed to restore power earlier on Sunday which
enabled trains to operate in both directions sharing one line.
"These
illegal connections present a serious safety hazard and prevent Metrorail from
completing repairs that will restore a full service for the week ahead. No
further repairs can be done unless illegal connections are removed," he
added.