Triple murder in Cape Town gang hotspot linked to underworld battle

Cape Town - The shooting of three men in gang hotspot Bishop Lavis on Saturday is linked to an alleged 28s gang boss who has his eye on the drug trade in the city centre, sources have revealed.



The three men were shot on Saturday afternoon.



Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana told Netwerk24 that two died at the scene, while a third died in hospital.



She said the motive for the shooting was not yet clear.

News24 understands that at least one of those shot was a 28s gang member.

However, this was not officially confirmed.

Drug turf battle



Sources with close knowledge of what happened also said the three who were shot had worked for an alleged 28s gang boss.



This gang boss, according to sources, had angered another head gangster.



It is understood this was due to an argument over drug turf.



The three were therefore shot as a warning to the gang boss.

A violent battle for control over the nightclub security industry has been playing out in Cape Town recently.

Shootings, nightclub security



This has resulted in at least three people being wounded in shootings in popular Cape Town establishments since April.