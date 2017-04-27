 

Truck driver shot in Pietermaritzburg

2017-04-27 11:40

Mxolisi Mngadi, News24

A bullet casing from the robbery scene. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Durban – A truck driver has been rushed to hospital after he was shot in the abdomen in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday morning, paramedics said.

The 29-year-old foreign national had stopped at the Church Street off ramp on the N3 at about 02:28 when his shooter climbed into the passenger side of the truck and shot him, said Netcare 911 spokesperson Chris Botha.

The truck driver managed to flee from the vehicle despite being shot and made his way to a nearby service station to get help.

When paramedics arrived at the service station they found that the man sustained a life threatening injury, said Botha.

“A Netcare 911 advanced life support paramedic and his team worked fervently at the scene to stabilise the critically wounded man before they transported him to a specialised hospital for the care that he required,” he said.

A case of attempted hijacking and attempted murder is being investigated.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said police were still searching for the suspect. 

Read more on:    pietermaritzburg  |  crime

