Johannesburg - A young boy was killed and another critically injured when a truck rolled into them on the R82 outside Walkerville on Friday, paramedics said.

The boys were believed to be 4-years-old, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement.

The truck came to a stop on the side of the road after hitting the children. One boy was declared dead on the scene. The second boy was airlifted to Lenmed Lenasia in a critical condition. The driver sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.