Truckers 'driving slowly' into Pretoria - Coal Forum

Pretoria - Truckers are not blockading the roads into Pretoria, but "merely driving slowly" to ensure public safety as they make their way to Marabastad, the Coal Transportation Forum said on Wednesday.

The legal speed limit for trucks in the CBD was 20km/h and the forum had asked its drivers to slow down even more for the safety of other motorists, spokesperson Mary Phadi said.

Drivers appeared to be using their coal trucks to block routes, as a protest against the implementation of renewable energy projects.

The forum said Eskom’s agreement with independent power producers would see job losses in the mining sector. Phadi said the forum wanted the implementation of IPPs to be slowed down.

The truckers were making their way to the old Putco depot in Marabastad, from where they would travel by car for their gathering at the Union Buildings at 13:30.

The group was legally permitted to take part in a motorcade to the Union Buildings after their application to drive there with their trucks was rejected.

They would hand over a memorandum addressed to President Jacob Zuma.

