Tshwane Metro Police chief resigns

Pretoria - An "irretrievable breakdown" in the relationship between the City of Tshwane and Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) chief Steven Ngobeni led to Ngobeni's resignation on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.

"The Executive Mayor, City Manager and Police Chief agreed that it was in the best interests of the city… that he [Ngobeni] depart now to prevent any further damage to our law enforcement agency," Tshwane spokesperson Samkelo Mgobozi said in a statement.

"This agreement was reached… following the irretrievable breakdown in the relationship between Ngobeni and the City of Tshwane."

Executive Mayor Solly Msimanga previously heavily criticised the TMPD when the organisation called anti-Zuma marches illegal. At the time, Msimanga said the organisation was captured by rogue units.

Mgobozi said deputy TMPD head Jenny Malan has been appointed acting head by the city's council on a month-to-month basis.

"We would like to assure our residents that keeping them and their property safe is still at the apex of our agenda and that the departure of the police chief is in the best interests of stabilising the city," Mgobozi said.