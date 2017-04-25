 

Tshwane Metro Police chief resigns

2017-04-25 20:14

James de Villiers, News24

Tshwane council meeting. (News24, file)

Tshwane council meeting. (News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Pretoria - An "irretrievable breakdown" in the relationship between the City of Tshwane and Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) chief Steven Ngobeni led to Ngobeni's resignation on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.

"The Executive Mayor, City Manager and Police Chief agreed that it was in the best interests of the city… that he [Ngobeni] depart now to prevent any further damage to our law enforcement agency," Tshwane spokesperson Samkelo Mgobozi said in a statement.

"This agreement was reached… following the irretrievable breakdown in the relationship between Ngobeni and the City of Tshwane."

Executive Mayor Solly Msimanga previously heavily criticised the TMPD when the organisation called anti-Zuma marches illegal. At the time, Msimanga said the organisation was captured by rogue units.

Mgobozi said deputy TMPD head Jenny Malan has been appointed acting head by the city's council on a month-to-month basis.

"We would like to assure our residents that keeping them and their property safe is still at the apex of our agenda and that the departure of the police chief is in the best interests of stabilising the city," Mgobozi said.

Read more on:    solly msimanga  |  pretoria

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

DA heads to court to force Zuma to give reasons for Cabinet reshuffle

2017-04-25 20:02

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
WATCH: Lesufi says online system is good to go

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday April 25 0 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 