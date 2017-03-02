Tshwane violence has no place in democracy - Cabinet

Cape Town - Recent attacks on foreign nationals in Tshwane and Johannesburg were unacceptable and did not belong in a democracy, Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe has said.

Cabinet joined President Jacob Zuma in calling for restraint, following "tensions" between some South Africans and foreign nationals, Radebe told journalists at a post-Cabinet briefing on Thursday.



"The violence which accompanied recent community protests in Tshwane is unacceptable and has no place in democracy," he said.

No grievance can ever justify members of the community taking the law into their own hands, he added.

He said crime was "our common enemy", and called on citizens to work with the police.

Cabinet also noted the High Court in Pretoria ruling on government's decision to withdraw from the International Criminal Court.

Radebe said Parliament was considering an appropriate course of action following the ruling, and that Cabinet would abide by the ruling.

It has established a technical task team to develop a compliance road map with the ruling.

Firearms amnesty period, Army Worm

A six-month amnesty period would be granted to firearms offenders in order to reduce the circulation of illegally possessed firearms, Radebe continued.

Police Minister Nathi Nhleko intended to declare the six-month period from April 1 to September 30 this year, in terms of the Firearms Control Act.

People in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition, and those who had inherited firearms that do not comply with the Act, were encouraged to participate, and to hand in their illegal firearms in exchange for amnesty.

He said this could result in the reduction of "contact crimes".

Cabinet also approved the SAPS release of the national crime statistics report for the trimester of 2016/17, and the National Anti-Gangsterism Strategy, Radebe continued.

The strategy was an "all-government approach", and would ensure people living in SA feel safe at home, schools, work and in their communities.

Radebe also said government was continuing to assess the spread and damage of the Army Worm infestation, and to make farmers aware with accurate technical information.

The Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has initiated a "pest action group", which met with provincial departments to discuss progress and results.

Government would work with the Southern African Development Community to ensure early warning of potential biological threats.

