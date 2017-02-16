 

TUT suspends classes

2017-02-16 17:45

James de Villiers, News24

A firefighter extinguishes flames from a protest at TUT. (Lerato Sejake, News24)

WATCH: Firefighters extinguish flames from overnight TUT protest

2017-02-15 13:00

The entrance to the Tshwane University of Technology main campus was barricaded with burning tyres overnight. Protests followed over financial exclusion and lack of accommodation. WATCH

Pretoria – Classes on the Pretoria and Arcadia campuses of the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) have been suspended until Friday following student protests.

"In view of the continued disruptions, management has decided to suspend activities at the Pretoria, Arcadia and Arts campuses for tomorrow (Friday)," spokesperson Willa de Ruyter said in a statement on Thursday.

Classes at the Pretoria campus have been suspended since Wednesday.

De Ruyter said exit exams on Thursday had continued without disruption and would continue on Friday.

News24 reported that protests at TUT started on Wednesday after reports surfaced of students having to sleep on benches or squatting in packed residences, due to a lack of accommodation.

The university provides accommodation to 35% of its total student population.

Meanwhile, Walter Sisulu University said "virtually" no academic activity had taken place at the Buffalo city campus since January.

"Should discussions on Thursday not yield a result that returns the campus to normality, [we] will have no option but to close the campus and… students to return home until further notice," a statement by the university reads.


Read more on:    tut  |  pretoria  |  university protests

