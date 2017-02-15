TUT's Pretoria campus suspends classes after protests

Pretoria - The academic programme at the Tshwane University
of Technology’s Pretoria campus has been suspended following violent protest
action that erupted on Tuesday night.
University spokesperson, Willa de Ruyter, said management
took a decision to suspend classes for the safety of the staff and the
students.
“There was protest action that erupted during the night and
there were fires set alight on campus, and after assessing the situation, the
vice chancellor informed the community that the campus will be closed for
today.”
De Ryter said the university would issue a statement during
the course of the day to inform the community when the academic programme would
commence.
She encouraged everyone to visit the university’s website www.tut.ac.za for the latest updates.