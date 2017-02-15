 

TUT's Pretoria campus suspends classes after protests

2017-02-15 08:20

Amanda Khoza, News24

Pretoria - The academic programme at the Tshwane University of Technology’s Pretoria campus has been suspended following violent protest action that erupted on Tuesday night.

University spokesperson, Willa de Ruyter, said management took a decision to suspend classes for the safety of the staff and the students.

“There was protest action that erupted during the night and there were fires set alight on campus, and after assessing the situation, the vice chancellor informed the community that the campus will be closed for today.”

De Ryter said the university would issue a statement during the course of the day to inform the community when the academic programme would commence.

She encouraged everyone to visit the university’s website www.tut.ac.za for the latest updates.

