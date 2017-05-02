Tutu’s granddaughter explains 'I hate you' Facebook post

Following her same-sex marriage Mpho Tutu van Furth can no longer preach in Anglican Church in South Africa. WATCH

Cape Town – Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu’s granddaughter Nyaniso Burris says she doesn’t hate white people but journey to self-love has been shaped by “people external to my own being”.

She says her post on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon "Dear white people, you made me hate myself as a kid so now I hate you and that's my secret shame," is a quote from a controversial television series Dear White People.

“It's a quote from a TV show and no I don't hate white people,” Burris said in reply to News24’s query via Facebook.

“I was taught that black isn't beautiful, to be ashamed of the colour of my skin and the curls in my hair. I was taught to resent the flatness of my nose and the way that I was always darker than my friends,” she said.

The black doll was never the "pretty" doll.

“I was taught that everything about my being was wrong, that if I didn't speak English in a certain way or if my hair wasn't long and flowing it was something to be ashamed of,” she said.

“That the fact that all of a sudden I had hips when all of my peers were shaped like ironing boards meant that there was something wrong with me. Everything about me that wasn't ‘white’ was wrong.

“So no, I don't hate white people but I do hate how they, people external to my own being, have shaped my own journey of self-love,” she wrote.

In August 2011, her grandfather said the damage caused by apartheid was impossible to escape and called for white South Africans to pay a “wealth tax”.



The Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation’s Benny Gool referred queries to Burris.