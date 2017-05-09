 

TV star Thato Molamu will plead not guilty to drunken driving

2017-05-09 13:47

Nation Nyoka, News24.

Thato Molamu. (Drum, File)

Thato Molamu. (Drum, File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Pretoria - Former Generations actor Thato Molamu will plead not guilty to a charge of drunken driving. He said this after he appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Tuesday afternoon.

The 32-year-old actor, and soon-to-be radio personality was caught by Tshwane police allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol in the early hours of Friday morning, police confirmed on Sunday.

Molamu was allegedly spotted negligently driving a Jaguar at the corner of Nelson Mandela and Rissik Street in Sunnyside, Pretoria.

READ: SA celebrity busted for drunken driving in Tshwane

He was taken to Sunnyside police station before being released on R1 000 bail on Friday and after sobering up.

Molamu's first radio show is due to air on May 29 between 10:00 and 14:00 on East Coast Radio.

Police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela told News24 that the case would be investigated further.

Molamu has appeared in shows such as Greed and Desire, uMlilo and Intersexions.

He is best known for his role as Nicholas Nomvete in Generations, and as the host of Mzansi Magic's entertainment show, All Access Mzansi.

He will appear in court on June 29.

Read more on:    thato molamu  |  pretoria  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Corruption accused businessman rushed to hospital

57 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
We were promised a hospital and police station but nothing's happened - Ennerdale resident
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday May 6 2017-05-06 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 