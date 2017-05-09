TV star Thato Molamu will plead not guilty to drunken driving

What To Read Next

Pretoria - Former Generations actor Thato Molamu will plead not guilty to a charge of drunken driving. He said this after he appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Tuesday afternoon.

The 32-year-old actor, and soon-to-be radio personality was caught by Tshwane police allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol in the early hours of Friday morning, police confirmed on Sunday.

Molamu was allegedly spotted negligently driving a Jaguar at the corner of Nelson Mandela and Rissik Street in Sunnyside, Pretoria.

READ: SA celebrity busted for drunken driving in Tshwane

He was taken to Sunnyside police station before being released on R1 000 bail on Friday and after sobering up.

Molamu's first radio show is due to air on May 29 between 10:00 and 14:00 on East Coast Radio.

Police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela told News24 that the case would be investigated further.

Molamu has appeared in shows such as Greed and Desire, uMlilo and Intersexions.

He is best known for his role as Nicholas Nomvete in Generations, and as the host of Mzansi Magic's entertainment show, All Access Mzansi.

He will appear in court on June 29.

