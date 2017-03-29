 

Twitterati on mission to #SavePravin after Kathrada's funeral

2017-03-29 22:45

Lauren Klaasen

Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan (Netwerk24)

Cape Town - Following the burial service of the late struggle veteran Ahmed Kathrada earlier on Wednesday, the name of finance minister Pravin Gordhan has been making rounds on social media.

Gordhan, who was set to meet with foreign investors during an investment roadshow in London this week, was summoned to return home immediately on request of President Jacob Zuma on Monday.

After leaving the nation in dismay with the announcement, many speculations arouse that Gordhan is to be replaced.

On Tuesday, EFF leader Julius Malema tweeted that Gordhan will be replaced by Brian Molefe, after the funeral of Kathrada on Wednesday.

One of Malema’s series of tweets read "PG (Pravin Gordhan) and MJ (Mcebisi Jonas) are going to be removed from the Executive; the top six respects Zuma’s prerogative to appoint and dismiss Ministers."

Amid delivering tributes during the funeral on Wednesday, Gordhan was honoured by Ahmed Kathrada Foundation’s CEO Neeshan Balton.

"Irrespective of whether you are a minister or not in days or weeks to come, you remain true to the values and principles that Kathrada would be proud of," were Balton’s words to Gordhan.

While South Africans await the outcome of the postponed Cabinet meeting, many have taken to twitter to raise their opinions about the current situation, followed by the trending hashtag #SavePravin.

Here are a few of the viewpoints shared on twitter:

