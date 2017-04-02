Twitter makes a meal of Pence

South Africa’s Twitter users might be suffering from post-Cabinet shuffle stress disorder, but in the US, users are lightening things up by debating the dangers of eating out with someone of a different gender.

This is thanks to Vice-President Mike Pence saying that he never dines with other women and never goes to events where alcohol is served without his wife.

Actress Bette Midler tweeted: “#MikePence won’t dine with a woman without his wife b/c he doesn’t trust himself or b/c he thinks his wife will run away while he’s out?”

This was part of a Washington Post story published last week, which also described his wife Karen as his “prayer warrior, gut check and shield”.

“In 2002, Mike Pence [said] he never eats alone with a woman other than his wife, and that he won’t attend events featuring alcohol without her by his side,” it revealed.

It led some Twitter users to point to another forgotten profile piece about Pence from 15 years ago, in which it was revealed he calls his wife “mother”.

The Rolling Stone story recounted a dinner at the then Indiana governor’s mansion, which was attended by several politicians.

“Pence shouted to his wife, Karen, his closest adviser, at the other end of the table: ‘Mother, mother, who prepared our meal this evening?’” the 2002 feature reads.

“The legislators looked at one another, speaking with their eyes. He just called his wife ‘mother’. Maybe it was a joke, [one] reasoned. But a few minutes later, Pence shouted again: ‘Mother, mother, whose china are we eating on?’”

All of this was too much for Twitter users, and a string of pointed messages were directed at Pence, who is President Donald Trump’s staunchest ally.

Rather than a sign of the strength of their marriage, many concluded that Pence’s stance on not being alone with women was “creepy” and even troubling.

“Mike Pence refusing to dine with women alone or drink at events without his wife present isn’t ‘respectful’, it’s ‘don’t trust me’,” Katy Volikas wrote.

In defending the second most powerful man in the world, Pence’s fans labelled his critics “immoral” for criticising his marriage.

But as Twitter user Jessie Lahr pointed out, he is a steadfast opponent of gay marriage.

“Um ... judging other people’s marriages is Pence’s favourite extracurricular activity,” she said. – News.com.au