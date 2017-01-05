 

Twitter users hit out at ANC over #DontfillupOrlando

2017-01-05 22:00

Mahlatse Gallens, News24

ANC supporters gather at the FNB Stadium ahead of the party’s Gauteng manifesto launch. (Mpho Raborife, News24, file)

Johannesburg - The ANC was hit with public scorn on Thursday night when the hashtag #DontfillupOrlando trended on Twitter.

The subject appeared to have gained traction after EFF leader Julius Malema tweeted on Thursday: “If you are young and find yourself at Orlando Stadium on Sunday, then you are a traitor, the unemployed and the poor in Soweto must stay at home."

The ruling party would hold its 105th anniversary celebrations at Orlando Stadium in Soweto this weekend. President Jacob Zuma would deliver what was expected to be his last January 8 statement. The ANC was expected to elect new leaders at its national conference in December.

Twitter users attacked the party for the country's high unemployment rate, poor infrastructure at schools, its relationship with the controversial Gupta family, the 783 corruption charges looming over Zuma, and the taxpayer money used to upgrade his Nkandla homestead.

READ: You are a traitor if you go to ANC birthday celebrations - Malema

Here are some of the tweets:

‏Princess: I'm now part of the unemployed graduated of south Africa #DontFillUpOrlando bayahlanya they advertise internships but dololo response

Amenhotep: They want to fill Orlando not the job market. #DontFillUpOrlando.

200%Motswana: So you would rather go see them drinking expensive champagne and eating cake on the stage while you go to bed hungry? Think! #DontFillUpOrlando.

Others hit out at the party for refusing to back down on calls to scrap Gauteng’s controversial e-toll system and over the continued arrest of student activist Bongikosi Dlamini who was arrested during the Fees Must Fall protests.

Mas: When they want you at #ANC105 but you not buying the skelem coz Bongikosi is still not free. #DontFillupOrlando

IG: AdvBarryRoux: #WeAreANC would rather arrest students fighting for free Education while protecting someone with 783+cases. #DontFillupOrlando

Kefa: #DontFillupOrlando when you don’t have registration fees but millions is gonna be spent on one useless day

Earlier, ANC Secretary general Gwede Mantashe told journalists outside the NEC meeting at Irene that they hoped to fill up the 40 000 seater stadium.

In April last year, the party was left red-faced when it failed to fill Nelson Mandela Bay stadium for its local government election manifesto announcement.

twitter  |  anc  |  eff  |  social networks  |  politics

