Twitter users react to Dineo’s arrival in SA

Johannesburg – As downgraded tropical storm Dineo made its way through the north-eastern parts of South Africa on Thursday night and early on Friday, residents in the affected areas took to social media to share their experiences of rain and wind.
The Limpopo Disaster Management Centre said on Friday morning that they are monitoring the situation and that no incidents had been reported yet, SAFM reported.
Parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal are expected to receive storms and rain as a result of the ex-cyclone until Saturday. The government and provincial teams are on high alert, and have warned against crossing rivers which are at risk of flash flooding.
The SA Weather Service has warned of high-speed winds and heavy rainfall into the weekend, “posing a great risk”.
- Weather Update: #Dineo brings heavy rains and flood risks
Residents of Johannesburg woke up to cloudy skies and strong winds, due to the storm system.
Meanwhile, Dineo destroyed about 20 000 houses and displaced 130 000 people when it made landfall in Mozambique.
Here are some reactions:
Meanwhile, some made light of the situation: