Twitter users react to Dineo’s arrival in SA

Johannesburg – As downgraded tropical storm Dineo made its way through the north-eastern parts of South Africa on Thursday night and early on Friday, residents in the affected areas took to social media to share their experiences of rain and wind.

The Limpopo Disaster Management Centre said on Friday morning that they are monitoring the situation and that no incidents had been reported yet, SAFM reported.

Parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal are expected to receive storms and rain as a result of the ex-cyclone until Saturday. The government and provincial teams are on high alert, and have warned against crossing rivers which are at risk of flash flooding.

The SA Weather Service has warned of high-speed winds and heavy rainfall into the weekend, “posing a great risk”.

- Weather Update: #Dineo brings heavy rains and flood risks

Residents of Johannesburg woke up to cloudy skies and strong winds, due to the storm system.

Meanwhile, Dineo destroyed about 20 000 houses and displaced 130 000 people when it made landfall in Mozambique.

Here are some reactions:





#Dineo it has been raining all night in vhembe but there was no heavy rainfall. — TONDIE (@tondiemabilu) February 17, 2017

I've never seen clouds hanging so low and moving so fast, it's almost like I'm watching a time lapse video. #dineo — TheRoyalPrincess (@nicki_D_) February 17, 2017

This is Tzaneen in Limpopo right now. A bit windy. It rained a little overnight. Nothing serious. Calm before the storm? #Dineo pic.twitter.com/gOnDz5ysQo — Schillo (@Monty_KurLu) February 17, 2017

Its windy in Soweto this morning, I think #Dineo sent her distant cousin from her father's side called Madibuseng pic.twitter.com/9T45LRkZsR — Max the Beast (@moputi) February 17, 2017

Is this #Dineo leftovers or what... #Benoni is windy & cold... — Levi ?? Phalula (@LPhalula) February 17, 2017

Dineo in Mozambique..please please dont cross the border pic.twitter.com/NWT70kbmes — RSA Min of Sport (@MbalulaFikile) February 16, 2017

#dineo has arrived in Hazyview..#krugerpark . Solid downpour. No winds yet. Let's pray for those without shelter and to the birds, hang on pic.twitter.com/wwaQXo5NOL — @elesaf (@elesaf2) February 17, 2017

We experiencing strong winds in Sibasa White Area, #Limpopo! The rain has subsided.... very misty #Dineo #SouthAfricaa pic.twitter.com/mjrKvHfwBz — Rotenda Ramufhufhi (@Princess_Rotti) February 17, 2017

Been raining all night here in Hazyview... hasn't stopped at all... #Dineo pic.twitter.com/jE5UW7SILL — Ilanit Chernick (@LanC_02) February 17, 2017

Meanwhile, some made light of the situation:

I've declared #Dineo an undesirable person in RSA and so she will stay in Mozambique. — Malusi Gigaba (@mgigaba) February 16, 2017

Tht time you realise you once cheated on a #Dineo thts wen you realise karma's a bitch son. — mini katt williams (@elando_maroosh) February 17, 2017

I hope #Dineo has forgotten her passport — NotYetUhuru (@Le_Rots) February 17, 2017

#Dineo is nothing but a natural home wrecker who's not even allowed to pass our RSA boaders. @mgigaba please keep her away. — Mduduzi weSilulo (@The1Gaffer) February 17, 2017