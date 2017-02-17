 

Twitter users react to Dineo’s arrival in SA

2017-02-17 07:50

Johannesburg – As downgraded tropical storm Dineo made its way through the north-eastern parts of South Africa on Thursday night and early on Friday, residents in the affected areas took to social media to share their experiences of rain and wind.

The Limpopo Disaster Management Centre said on Friday morning that they are monitoring the situation and that no incidents had been reported yet, SAFM reported.

Parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal are expected to receive storms and rain as a result of the ex-cyclone until Saturday. The government and provincial teams are on high alert, and have warned against crossing rivers which are at risk of flash flooding.

The SA Weather Service has warned of high-speed winds and heavy rainfall into the weekend, “posing a great risk”.

- Weather Update: #Dineo brings heavy rains and flood risks

Residents of Johannesburg woke up to cloudy skies and strong winds, due to the storm system.

Meanwhile, Dineo destroyed about 20 000 houses and displaced 130 000 people when it made landfall in Mozambique.

Here are some reactions:


Meanwhile, some made light of the situation:

Read more on:    mozambique  |  polokwane  |  mbombela  |  johannesburg  |  weather

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Looking for love in the wrong places? StatsSA to the rescue

44 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
SONA debate day 3: President Zuma responds

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday February 15 2017-02-15 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 