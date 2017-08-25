 

Two baby girls found dumped in Gauteng

2017-08-25 22:20

James de Villiers, News24

(iStock)

(iStock)

Johannesburg – The bodies of two baby girls, one wrapped in a newspaper and the other in plastic, were found in Gauteng on Friday, paramedics said.

A cleaner emptying dustbins in Kempton Park found the first baby on Friday morning, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement.

Paramedics found her lying next to a dustbin and wrapped in a roll of newspaper. Nothing could be done to save her.

The second baby girl was found at an intersection in Centurion, Pretoria. A passer-by saw her. She was wrapped in plastic. It was evident that she had been dead for some time.

Meiring said police were investigating.

