Two baby girls found dumped in Gauteng

Johannesburg – The bodies of two baby girls, one wrapped in a newspaper and the other in plastic, were found in Gauteng on Friday, paramedics said.

A cleaner emptying dustbins in Kempton Park found the first baby on Friday morning, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement.

Paramedics found her lying next to a dustbin and wrapped in a roll of newspaper. Nothing could be done to save her.

The second baby girl was found at an intersection in Centurion, Pretoria. A passer-by saw her. She was wrapped in plastic. It was evident that she had been dead for some time.

Meiring said police were investigating.