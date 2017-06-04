Two children burn to death at Dunnottar military base

Johannesburg - Two children were burnt to death in a fire at Dunnottar Military Base Quarters outside Nigel in the East Rand, on Sunday afternoon, Gauteng police said.

The incident happened at 16:40 when the mother of a 6-month-old baby girl and the father of the 12-month old baby boy left them sleeping with a heater on, Captain Johannes Ramphora told News24.

"The heater allegedly exploded and the beds were set alight," Ramphora said.

The father who tried to rescue the children was rushed to hospital after he was burnt.

An inquest into the deaths has been opened.