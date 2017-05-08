 

Two Coligny farmers accused of murder to continue with bail application

2017-05-08 05:34

Mxolisi Mngadi, News24

The Coligny Magistrate's Court

Coligny - The two farmers accused of killing a teenage boy in Coligny, North West, are expected to continue with their bail application on Monday.

Pieter Doorewaard, 26, and Philip Schutte, 34, told the town's magistrate’s court on Friday that they would be able to pay R20 000 bail.

The pair allegedly caught Matlhomola Mosweu, 16, stealing sunflowers on April 20. They claimed they were driving him to the local police station when he allegedly jumped off their bakkie and broke his neck.

An eyewitness alleges he was pushed off. Some residents claimed he was killed because he was black, which apparently sparked violent protests in the area last week.

State prosecutor Khetheni Mudau said when the men handed themselves over to the police on April 25, the protests stopped - which was an indication that the protests were not related to service delivery.

But defence attorney PJ Smith told the court that they believed the allegations made by the State's witness on eNCA did not corroborate the one he made to Brigadier Clifford Matome Kgorane.

Smith argued that the court should consider that the accused handed themselves over to police.

On Friday, a large group of pupils joined protesters outside court chanting "no bail".

Mosweu, whose name means "Sorrow", was buried at the Scotland Informal Settlement in Coligny on Sunday.

