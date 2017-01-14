Two cops wounded in shoot-out

What To Read Next

Makhado – Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for twenty men after two police officers were shot during a shoot-out in Makhado, Limpopo on Saturday.

Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said police responded to a complaint of assault of a security guard at a shop in Makhado.

“On arrival the suspects in two vehicles opened fire at the police who retaliated until the suspects abandoned the vehicles and ran into the nearby bushes,” Ngoepe said.



He said the suspects fled the scene with two 9mm pistols taken from the guards and an undisclosed amount of cash.

This was after they failed to blast the safe with explosives.

The two police officers sustained minor injuries.

Police recovered a BMW that was reported stolen in Cleveland and an Isuzu bakkie that was stolen in Randfontein in December.

