 

Two cricket coaches found dead at Laudium cricket oval

2017-09-14 13:58

Iavan Pijoos, News24

Pretoria – Two cricket coaches were found murdered and two others severely assaulted at the the Laudium cricket clubhouse in Centurion on Thursday morning.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe said the bodies were discovered by a community member around 07:00 and alerted the security guards, who then contacted the police.

The man used to train with the coaches. He discovered their bodies in the men's bathroom on the clubhouse's premises, Selepe said.

All four men were staying at the stadium's living quarters. 

The other two me were found severely assaulted in one of the rooms they stayed in.

The motive of the murder and assault was still unknown. 


The scene in Laudium where the bodies of two cricket coaches were found murdered. (Yusuf Abramjee)

Social activist Yusuf Abramjee, a resident in the area who went to the scene, said the double murder has shocked the community. 

He said there had been a number of attacks at sports stadiums in the area in recent weeks, however, he did not think the attacks were related.

The other two coaches have since been admitted to hospital.

Police have urged any with information to inform their nearest police station or contact 0860 10111.

