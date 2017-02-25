Two die in head on collision in Gauteng

Johannesburg – Two people were killed when two vehicles collided head-on along the R82 just outside Vereeniging, Gauteng paramedics said on Saturday.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Chris Botha paramedics arrived at 14:50 and found accident debris and the twisted frames of the vehicles consistent with that of a high impact collision, spread over a large area.

One of the vehicles overturned and came to rest on its roof. Botha said the drivers died on impact due to the extensive injuries that they sustained.

The exact detail to the cause of the crash will form part of the police investigation, he said.