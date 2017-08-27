Two kidnapping syndicate suspects arrested

Pretoria – Sunnyside police in Pretoria believe they are making inroads in a suspected kidnapping syndicate operating in the area after two arrests were made in August.

Suspected of operating from a block of flats in Jorissen Street, Sunnyside , two suspects were arrested and recently appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.



“On Friday Solomon Uche Onyeokweni had his formal bail hearing postponed for seven days, while the same fate befell Clement Oghanim last Monday when his bail bid was postponed to September 6,” said police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela.

Onyeokweni was arrested earlier this month after he was allegedly found in possession of a firearm that belonged to a 57-year-old Randfontein man who had been allegedly kidnapped from a local filling station.

“He was reportedly forced to drive to the Icasa block, where among others, his bank card and ATM pin were taken. Reports suggest that transactions in excess R50 000 were made from the victim's bank account.”

Oghanim who was out on bail for another crime, was arrested for robbery last week.

“He is suspected of robbing a man who he met on a dating site. The victim had been allegedly lured to a flat in Sunnyside back in January 2017 following an agreement to have a same-sex intercourse with Oghanim.”

“Before that Oghanim was arrested in March this year after a 21-year-old man was reportedly kidnapped while on a blind date with a woman in Sunnyside.”

“The victim's brother was reportedly called with ransom demands, but he notified the police and Oghanim was arrested.”

Both Onyeokweni and Oghanim have been linked to the same block of flats in Sunnyside, however police have not yet determined if the suspects were operating together.

“Other online daters are still being cautioned that this is by no means a time for complacency. The police are still searching for other suspects who are believed to be part of the online dating scam.”

“Reports suggest that online dating sex robbers operate in a group or groups of between three and five men who use women as bait, which means that the search is still on,” Mavimbela concluded.

Police will be opposing bail for both accused, who launched bail bids this week.

