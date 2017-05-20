 

Two killed in helicopter crash

2017-05-20 13:05

Iavan Pijoos, News24

The wreckage from the crashed helicopter. (Supplied EMS)

Johannesburg - Two people were killed and two others, including 14-year-old, were left in a serious condition after a helicopter crashed in Heilbron in the Free State on Friday evening, paramedics said on Saturday.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said when paramedics arrived at the scene they found to men inside of the helicopter.

They were declared dead.

"A 14-year-old and a 49-year-old were found outside the helicopter with serious injuries," Vermaak said. 

They were rushed to a hospital in Johannesburg.

"It is not clear where the helicopter took off from or where it was flying to," Vermaak said. 

