Two killed in taxi crash

Polokwane - Two people were killed when a taxi they were travelling in suffered a tyre burst along the R40 near Hoedspruit on Saturday.

It is alleged that the taxi which was transporting people from Acornhoek to Phalaborwa had a back tyre burst and the driver lost control, resulting in it rolling and killing one passenger instantly.

"The second [passenger] died on arrival at the hospital and other passengers were admitted to Maphutha Malatji Hospital with serious injuries," said police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe.

The identities of the two deceased - a man and a woman - are still unknown.

Anyone who can assist in their identification is urged to go to Hoedspruit Police Station.

A case of culpable homicide is being investigated.

