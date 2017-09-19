Two men get multiple life sentences for killing family on their farm

Johannesburg – Two men were on Tuesday given life sentences in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg for the murder of a Randfontein family on their farm in 2016, Gauteng police said.

The SABC reported at the time that among the deceased were a 73-year-old grandfather who was visiting his family in South Africa, the man’s 42-year-old son, and his 46-year-old fiance and her nine-year-old daughter.

The men had entered a plot in Randfontein and killed the four people, police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said.

The men, who had robbed the family of their belongings, were arrested in May 2016.

The matter was transferred to the South Gauteng High Court, and the men were sentenced on Tuesday.

"They were sentenced to four life sentences each for murder and 10 years each for robbery," said Makhubele.