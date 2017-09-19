 

Two men get multiple life sentences for killing family on their farm

2017-09-19 18:42

Amanda Khoza

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – Two men were on Tuesday given life sentences in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg for the murder of a Randfontein family on their farm in 2016, Gauteng police said.

The SABC reported at the time that among the deceased were a 73-year-old grandfather who was visiting his family in South Africa, the man’s 42-year-old son, and his 46-year-old fiance and her nine-year-old daughter.

The men had entered a plot in Randfontein and killed the four people, police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said.

The men, who had robbed the family of their belongings, were arrested in May 2016.

The matter was transferred to the South Gauteng High Court, and the men were sentenced on Tuesday.

"They were sentenced to four life sentences each for murder and 10 years each for robbery," said Makhubele.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

GuptaLeaks.com: A collaborative investigation into state capture

2017-07-21 17:44

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
WATCH: Nanny appears in court after video shows her allegedly throwing baby
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, September 16 2017-09-17 08:57 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 