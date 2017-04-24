Two pitbulls attack man on Durban beach

Durban - A 30-year-old man was attacked by two pitbulls while he was jogging in Tinley Manor beach, north of Durban, early on Monday morning, paramedics said.
"He tried to fend off the two dogs unsuccessfully. The owner later saw what was happening and ran down to try and pull the dogs off," IPSS spokesperson Janus van Schalkwyk said.
The man sustained severe tissue damaged to both his arms and legs and minor damage to his face.
The incident happened at 07:45 on Monday morning.
He was transported to a local hospital in a stable condition.