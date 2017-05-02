 

Two poachers arrested

2017-05-02 15:42

Nation Nyoka, News24

(Alexander Joe, AFP)

Polokwane - Two rhino poachers were arrested after a shootout when the South African Police Service (SAPS) intercepted a rhino poaching syndicate at a game farm in Makhado, Limpopo on Monday afternoon.

Two suspected rhino poachers found the police waiting for them at a farm.

According to police's Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, a shooting ensued between the police and the poachers. During the operation, one poacher, a 40-year-old man was shot and wounded, and the second suspect handed himself over for arrest.

"We would like to thank the community for the information they give us regarding criminal activities. It is because of the intelligence they gave us that we were able to apprehend these criminals, they must keep it up," said Ngoepe.

Police managed to recover a hunting rifle, three hunting knives, a Ford Ranger, as well as ammunition.

Two cases of rhino poaching and attempted murder were opened against the suspects.

The suspects will appear before the Louis Trichardt Magistrate Court on Wednesday.

