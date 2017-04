Two shot minutes apart in Kraaifontein

Cape Town - Two people were shot within minutes of each other in Scottsdene, Kraaifontein, in suspected gang-related shootings on Sunday.

Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut confirmed a man was shot dead at about 15:00 in Joseph Street.

“Shortly after 15:00 another adult male was shot and wounded in Cavaleria Street Scottsdene. The circumstances surrounding these two cases are being investigated,” he said.

No arrests have yet been made.