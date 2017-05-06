 

Two suspected hardware store robbers shot dead in Secunda

2017-05-06 21:00

Jenna Etheridge, News24

A bullet casing from the robbery scene. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Cape Town – Two suspected robbers were shot dead, and two others arrested after a hardware store was targeted in Secunda, the Hawks in Mpumalanga said on Saturday.

The Hawks called in reinforcements after receiving information about a possible armed robbery on Friday, said spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi.

After the gang entered the store, one of the members noticed police officers and started shooting at them.

Sekgotodi said the officers returned fire, killing two gang members. Two people were arrested on scene, while officers were looking for a fifth that fled the scene.

Their identities were being determined.

Authorities seized three pistols and a Mercedes Benz that was suspected to be a getaway vehicle.

Sekgotodi said two people would appear in the Ermelo Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing possible charges of business robbery, attempted murder and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

