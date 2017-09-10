 

Two teenage girls stabbed to death in 'barbaric manner'

2017-09-10 17:34

Jenna Etheridge, News24

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Botshabelo - Free State police were on Sunday questioning a few individuals after the bodies of two teenage girls were found with stab wounds in Botshabelo at the weekend.

The girls, aged 16 and 18, were attending a night vigil in K-section on Friday for one of their relatives who had died, said Colonel Thandi Mbambo.

They were last seen around 00:00 when they left the vigil to buy cigarettes at a nearby tavern in the area about 45km east of Bloemfontein.

On Saturday morning, people making their way to work stumbled upon their half-naked bodies, not far from each other.

The bodies, dumped in an open field between K-section and the industrial area, had multiple stab wounds.

Based on the positioning of the bodies, they might also have been raped, Mbambo said.

The girls were identified as Thato Salemane and Tumisang Lengau.

The provincial trio task team was investigating.

"To have such young vulnerable women killed in this barbaric manner is appalling and cannot be tolerated," said Major-General Jones Qhobosheane, the provincial deputy police commissioner for crime detection.

"We are therefore inviting the community to work with us in identify those responsible so they can be removed from society."

Anyone with information can contact Detective Constable Buza Monyaki on 078 265 0205 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Read more on:    bloemfontein  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Best of City Press: Nkosazana paves the way for Zuma's exit; China to score in R70bn SA projects

2017-09-10 16:30

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/Sport
WATCH: 'This is a privillege' - Anderson after reaching US Open final
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kleinmond 17:14 PM
Road name: R44

Cape Town 15:41 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, September 9 2017-09-09 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 