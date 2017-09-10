Two teenage girls stabbed to death in 'barbaric manner'

Botshabelo - Free State police were on Sunday questioning a few individuals after the bodies of two teenage girls were found with stab wounds in Botshabelo at the weekend.

The girls, aged 16 and 18, were attending a night vigil in K-section on Friday for one of their relatives who had died, said Colonel Thandi Mbambo.

They were last seen around 00:00 when they left the vigil to buy cigarettes at a nearby tavern in the area about 45km east of Bloemfontein.



On Saturday morning, people making their way to work stumbled upon their half-naked bodies, not far from each other.

The bodies, dumped in an open field between K-section and the industrial area, had multiple stab wounds.

Based on the positioning of the bodies, they might also have been raped, Mbambo said.

The girls were identified as Thato Salemane and Tumisang Lengau.

The provincial trio task team was investigating.

"To have such young vulnerable women killed in this barbaric manner is appalling and cannot be tolerated," said Major-General Jones Qhobosheane, the provincial deputy police commissioner for crime detection.

"We are therefore inviting the community to work with us in identify those responsible so they can be removed from society."

Anyone with information can contact Detective Constable Buza Monyaki on 078 265 0205 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

